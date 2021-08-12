Mayor upset over handling of school sale
A move by the state to contract with a broker to sell the Laconia State School property as quickly as possible is an injustice to the city, according to Mayor Andrew Hosmer. The state just recently officially advertised for a commercial real estate firm to find a buyer for the 213-acre property and 27 buildings in a “relatively rapid ‘as-is’ sale,” according to the request for proposal posted on the state Department of Administrative Services website.www.concordmonitor.com
Comments / 0