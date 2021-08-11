Dallas Police Looking For Suspect in Bar Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man outside a South Dallas bar.

It happened around 2 a.m. on July 31 at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill on Military Parkway near Dolphin Road.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was shot by an unidentified man, who was seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado before the shooting, but left the scene in a Chrysler 300 that has chrome wheels.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-373-TIPS (8477).