Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Looking For Suspect in Bar Shooting

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmmvM_0bP78FOB00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man outside a South Dallas bar.

It happened around 2 a.m. on July 31 at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill on Military Parkway near Dolphin Road.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was shot by an unidentified man, who was seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado before the shooting, but left the scene in a Chrysler 300 that has chrome wheels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvyTF_0bP78FOB00

Source: Dallas Police

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-373-TIPS (8477).

