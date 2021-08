The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is reporting that staff and students at 16 schools are known to have been exposed to COVID-19 since the start of classes on Aug. 9. There have been 16 cases, one at each of the 16 affected schools. Nine of the cases have been in students, and six have been reported in staff members. These people did not necessarily contract COVID-19 while at school. Rather, they attended school in-person while contagious.