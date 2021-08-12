ACLU files suit to stop Seattle homeless amendment
SEATTLE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is trying to keep a proposed Seattle charter amendment about homelessness off the November ballot. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, the ACLU and other homelessness activists said the “Compassion Seattle” measure is beyond the scope of local initiative power and violates state law on how local governments can address homelessness.www.myclallamcounty.com
