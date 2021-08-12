MLB Streams: Live Game Schedule

The United States Women’s National Team are set to take on Australia today in the bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics. The goal of every team that heads to the Olympics is to play for gold, but this 3rd place match also comes with a trip to the podium. That means the USWNT and the Matildas should have a more spirited match than they did a little more than a week ago. This match also takes place in the same place the two teams played during that group stage match, as Kashima will be the stage to determine who finishes with the bronze medal and who goes home emptyhanded.