Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

‘We Can’t Keep Living This Way’ Maryland Lawmakers Discuss New Ways To Curb City Crime

By Annie Rose Ramos
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldxNk_0bP77xbk00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Angela Royster thinks about her son Devin, she smiles.

“What I miss the most from my son is the way he would say ‘hi ma,'” she said in an interview with WJZ Wednesday.

Her son Devin was only 21 when he was killed two years ago.

Now she’s one of many families in Baltimore City living with the permanent scars of losing a loved one.

“We can’t keep living this way,” said Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-7th District) in an interview with WJZ.

Angela’s Story is just one of the many reasons why Baltimore’s Congressional Delegation sent a letter Monday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking for help.

“We’re asking for 10 additional ATF agents, we’re asking for 15 Deputy Marshals,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, (D-8th District) who was among the officials to write and sign the letter along with Rep. Mfume and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-3rd District).

“We’re going to try as best we can to augment the Baltimore Police Department,” said Rep. Mfume.

“The bottom line is we’ll all work together, the homicide needs to come down,” Sen. Cardin added Wednesday.

The letter asks why cities like Washington D.C. have more staffing from federal law enforcement than Baltimore.

“I don’t know the last time there has been a re-evaluation of levels of agency resources,” said Rep. Mfume.

The Delegation met with the Mayor in July where Sen. Van Hollen said they strategized how to pool resources and best partner to support the Mayor’s plan to fight violent crime and pledged their support.

Sen. Cardin said they expect a response from the Department of Justice sometime in August and he hopes to get commitments, in terms of what resources the city will get, by September.

Comments / 15

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
CNN

CNN

619K+
Followers
92K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lawmakers#Wjz#Repkweisimfume#Annierosenews#Congressional Delegation#Atf#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The Senate playing field just tipped toward Republicans

CNN — When the difference between the majority and the minority in the Senate is a single seat, every development in the 2022 playing field carries outsized importance. On Tuesday, Republicans got some very good news when former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt officially entered the race against freshman Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

TSA to extend transportation mask mandate into January

(CNN) — The Transportation Security Administration will extend its US federal transportation mask mandate through January 18, the agency confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. The mandate was set to expire on September 13. TSA said the purpose of the mask directive is "to minimize the spread of Covid-19 on public transportation," and the extension comes as Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed in the United States in recent weeks because of the spread of the Delta variant.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for Covid-19

CNN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday. Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said in a statement, adding that he is tested daily and this is his first positive result. He is currently isolated in the governor’s...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

As the government talks about vaccine boosters, it's time to cover the endemic reality of Covid

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. As US government officials prepare to brief the public about Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, there is an emerging consensus coming from influential corners of the national news media: people should anticipate that Covid-19 is here to stay. It's time to adjust expectations accordingly.

Comments / 15

Community Policy