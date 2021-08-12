Bake Squad season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest
Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, can you expect a Bake Squad season 2 renewal at some point in the future? Is there a reason to have hope?. The first thing that we should do at the moment, though, is lay out the current state of things. There is no official ruling on the Christina Tosi baking competition show yet, but that’s not all that much of a surprise. Netflix isn’t in a place these days where they need to give brand-new shows an early season 2 renewal. They can check out the viewership, ponder it over, and then hand over a renewal down the road if they really want to.cartermatt.com
