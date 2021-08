As it turns out, the questions surrounding the depth behind D.J. Uiagalelei might have been premature. As soon as Taisun Phommachanh went down with a torn Achilles late in the spring game, the questions started to mount. With walk-on Hunter Helms as the only other quarterback on the roster with even minimal playing experience, many wondered if Dabo Swinney would finally have to dip into the transfer portal and find another arm.