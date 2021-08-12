Cancel
Miguel Cabrera blasts 499th career home run [VIDEO]

By Michael Whitaker
He’s just one – let me repeat that for the folks in the back – one home run away from 500. Miguel Cabrera us now at 499 career home runs thanks to this blast tonight in Baltimore:

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

