LAS VEGAS — New Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has a plan. Several, to be exact, each designed to make the Blazers a better team next season. It doesn’t appear that an infusion of elite talent will materialize to help that cause. The Blazers’ biggest offseason move was to re-sign Norman Powell, keeping the starting five intact from a team that lost to Denver in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Consequently, the team’s biggest addition is Billups, a first-year head coach who replaces Terry Stotts after nine seasons.