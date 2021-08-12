Cancel
OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter. The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period. The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago,...

