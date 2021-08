The death 16 months ago of Bruce Baillie at age 88 was a major loss to the film world in many ways, as he was venerated not just for his own films (particularly those made in US avant-garde cinema’s golden age of the 1960s), but also for founding Canyon Cinema, the pioneering, still-operative SF-based distributor for experimental film and video. SF Cinematheque—which spun off from Canyon fourteen years later, in 1975—is presenting as memorial Good Skies Almost All The Time, which will also serve launch publication of print publication Dear Folks: Notes and Letters from Bruce Baillie, and to kick off Canyon at the Roxie, a projected monthly showcase for Bay Area filmmakers.