Joshua Harris Offers New Deconstruction Course for $275…With One Notable Exception

By Jessica Lea
churchleaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Harris has created a five-week course called “Reframe Your Story,” which includes a “Deconstruction Starter Pack” and costs $275. However, there is a code to enable “anyone harmed by purity culture” or Harris’ books to get the course for free. “What if you stopped needing to have all the...

