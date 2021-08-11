Joshua Harris Offers New Deconstruction Course for $275…With One Notable Exception

My focus today is on one phrase from the conventional language of maleness: “Be a man.” I don’t remember if anyone ever explicitly said this to me. I don’t remember my father saying it, or my teachers or P.E. coaches, but I’ve heard it all my life. It’s in the very air I breathe, part of the landscape of male language, and it is loaded with coded, subterranean meaning beyond the explicit. It doesn’t just mean “be a person of male gender.” That’s the least of it. The phrase reverberates with patriarchy and privilege. From that perspective, it means “be strong,” “be in control,” “have power,” “take charge,” “exert your privilege,” “don’t let others take advantage of you” and so on. Of course, now we live in a post-binary world, where there is a continuum of genders. This phrase only seems to be about gender. Instead, it is really about privilege. “Be a man” as a commandment lives on everywhere you go—and not just in America.