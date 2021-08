Tash Neal brings his new sound to the Music Hall Of Williamsburg. Tash Neal got really personal when he released his debut solo album, Charge It To The Game, via Black Hill Records, on March 12. The former frontman and guitarist for The London Souls shed some emotional weight with songs about heartbreak, what goes around comes around and even a traumatic brain injury. He took a different approach to his usual rock and roll style, but still dove deep into grooves and harmonies. He also handled the production of the album while having a famous friend of his lend his sonic talents on a couple tracks. Performing with a full band, Neal will be taking the stage for his first actual live show in months at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on August 20.