Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Lecrae Reacting to Billy Graham Clip About Jesus’ Skin Color Goes Viral

By Jesse T. Jackson
churchleaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe not-so “churchy” Christian hip hop artist and Grammy award winner Lecrae posted a Billy Graham video on TikTok that has received over 477,000 views and 11,000 comments and continues to grow. The video is a split screen of a vintage Billy Graham sermon on top and Lecrae’s reaction to...

churchleaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Lecrae
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Tiktok#Ngen Radio Lecrae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Greater than the enemy outside is the enemy within - sin

QUESTION: There has been so much talk the last year about science. I used to trust in it quite a bit, but after all the confusion surrounding the coronavirus, I’m not so sure that science has the answers. – S.S. ANSWER: Science is learning to control just about everything but...
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Hate knows no bounds

QUESTION: I grew up hearing that jealousy is a worse sin than hatred. Which sin is worse? – H.J. ANSWER: Sin is sin, but it is true that hate knows no bounds. It is in motion at every level. “Look Out for Number One,” has become the motto of scores of people. To make good, they kick anyone who threatens their way of life – no matter how dark.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Children are a blessing from the Lord

QUESTION: My husband and I were married in 2019. We had grand hopes for an exciting life together, but we barely go back from our honeymoon when COVID-19 paralyzed the world. Now we question whether we should have children at all. Who wants to bring innocent children into this vile and uncertain world? – P.C.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Most people struggle with patience

QUESTION: Patience is not one of my virtues and it for sure isn’t my husband’s greatest strength. This causes tension to mount at times. Is there a secret to learning this attribute? – S.I. ANSWER: Most people struggle in the area of having patience, especially with others. But it is...
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: We must have faith in God the Creator

QUESTION: The concept of God is not an easy thing to embrace. To really believe that one God could oversee the entire universe, much less create it, does not set well in an educated society. Yet I have many intelligent friends that truly believe this notion and it gives me pause to at least look at this idea again. What can be said to “bring me around?” – C.G.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: The unknown God

QUESTION: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? – H.S. ANSWER: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was ... considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23).
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
POTUSNew York Post

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. “Pray he will not have...
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
Beauty & Fashionredlandscommunitynews.com

Skin color makes no difference

I am fully in support of Donna West’s commentary in the Aug. 6 edition. I admire her for her honesty. I have lived in Redlands for more than 36 years, and have been on this earth over twice that long. I have seen our country evolve over those years; some for the good and some not.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Trusting the Bible

Billy Graham, the renowned American evangelist, once described his struggle to accept the Bible as completely true. One night as he walked alone in the moonlight at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, he dropped to his knees and placed his Bible on a tree stump, able only to “stutter” a prayer: “Oh, God! There are many things in this book I do not understand.”
MusicPosted by
Shine My Crown

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses ‘Fatphobic’ and ‘Racist’ Antagonists

Lizzo has once again addressed trolls who regularly harass and bully her online. The artist says despite people others not being accepted, she’s a fully inclusive artist. “I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music,” she said on live. “I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song.”
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy