Wiskirchen Resurrects Grace United Methodist Church’s Stained-Glass Windows

By Scott Shaffer, News Times Writer
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid M. Wiskirchen comes from a long line of German church artisans that dates back hundreds of years. Wiskirchen is the current owner of Wiskirchen Studios, a family-owned studio that has been in the family for seven generations. The studio’s mission is to restore religious artworks in churches, cathedrals, and monasteries all over the world. The family name even translates into “White Chapel” or “White Church” in German. “This is just an art that I have loved my whole life. It is very meaningful to me, almost like a mission work,” said Wiskirchen. “It doesn’t feel like a real job because it is so rewarding,” he added.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

