Doris Yvonne Gocha was born on Oct. 8, 1937 in Houston, Texas, to Bessie and Harry Robertson. She was the middle sister to Cova (Vernell) and Patricia, and had a brother, Jesse. Her family moved around a lot when Doris was young and lived for a time in White Sands, New Mexico, where Harry helped build scaffolding to hold the newly developed atomic bomb. Doris had memories of living on a military base there and how her father witnessed the testing while wearing goggles and standing inside an open bunker. The family continued to move around and eventually headed west and settled in California.