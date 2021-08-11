Chester man arraigned on trafficking, child porn charges

MEDIA COURTHOUSE >> A 62-year-old Chester man who allegedly traded presents for sexual favors from a 17-year-old girl was formally arraigned Wednesday on 62 counts. William Walker Jr., of the 900 block of Pennell Street, is charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, 20 counts of child pornography, 15 counts of disseminating images and videos of child sex acts, 12 counts of filming child pornography, and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful dissemination of intimate images and sexual extortion. Nearly all of the charges are felonies.