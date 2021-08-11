Braves designate Kevan Smith for assignment as Travis d’Arnaud returns to active roster

D’Arnaud’s bat will be a welcome addition, even if it takes him some time to get back into the swing of things. In his first season with Atlanta last year, he won a Silver Slugger Award. Though he had a slow start this year and then eventually sat down after tearing a ligament in his thumb, he’s still one of the best offensive catchers in the game. It truly doesn’t take much to give the lineup more than what Smith and Stephen Vogt have been providing. The Braves are one game back of the Phillies for first place in the East, and as reinforcements steadily return to the roster, Atlanta is in good shape heading to the conclusion of the season. Welcome back, Travis!