Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Dormammu and Doctor Voodoo's Abilities

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDormammu is officially the most powerful character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, although its more likely that Doctor Voodoo will see a lot more time on the battlefield. Over the last week, Atomic Mass Games released the character cards for Dormammu and Doctor Voodoo, two upcoming characters that will be released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Dormammu notably will be the single-most powerful character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, with a Threat level of 8. Dormammu is two Threat higher than Thanos, although Thanos can up his threat by equipping multiple Infinity Gems.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Atomic Mass Games#Infinity Gems#Brother Daniel#Threat Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel’s What If...? writer reveals the two things that were ‘off limits’ for new MCU series

The head writer of the forthcoming Marvel anthology series What If...? has revealed the two things she was told were “off limits”.The animated series, debuting later this month on Disney Plus, focuses on alternate versions of pre-existing Marvel stories, experimenting with key points of the main MCU timeline.Speaking to GamesRadar+, the series’ head writer AC Bradley discussed the restrictions the creative team faced when devising which plotlines to use.“One was we couldn’t do anything that the movies or TV shows were already doing,” she said. “So that let us go to weirder and stranger places.”For instance, one of the...
ComicsComicBook

Watch: Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Black Panther War for Wakanda Motion Comic

Marvel's Avengers is set to launch its highly anticipated War for Wakanda expansion, which will not only introduce Black Panther as a playable character but will also welcome fans to the world of Wakanda and introduce a whole new set of characters into the world. It's the biggest content expansion yet for the game, but you don't have to wait for the expansion's full release to get immersed in the world. That's because Square Enix has released the first of several new motion comics to get you up to speed on what's been going on with T'Challa, Shuri, and Klaw before War for Wakanda kicks off, and you can check out the first issue right here.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What Time Does Marvel’s What If..? Come Out? Release Time Revealed

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As exciting as an animated Marvel series is about to arrive, What If..? will make it even more interesting as it will be telling various stories of alternate realities from the events we already know of in the MCU. It changes the game and ups the notch with what is in store for every hero and villain and as it will grace the screens in a few days, the release time has been revealed. So, what time will it come out?
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

New Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cutscene Reveals Lady Hellbender

After years of rumors, Eidos Montreal and Marvel Games finally revealed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy during Square Enix’s E3 showcase this Summer. While this isn’t exactly the Guardians team you’ve come to love from the MCU, this is the closest you’ll get to it, as it replicates what made the movies so beloved, yet giving the team the freedom to take it in whatever direction they want.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer picks up where the E3 reveal left off

A new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer picks up right where we left the team, right in the middle of their most ill-advised heist yet. The trailer begins where the E3 reveal left off, introducing Lady Hellbender as a potential buyer for the "rare monster" known as Groot. Don't worry if you're coming into this fresh, the team plans to steal him back later and keep Hellbender's cash (that's why it's a heist). The trailer consists entirely of a single cinematic scene, complete with a dialogue choice - and in the accompanying developer commentary, we learn the full game will have nearly six hours of cinematics like this one.
BusinessComicBook

Marvel Reveals First Spider-Man NFTs

Marvel has revealed the first official Spider-Man NFTs (Non-fungible token) which will be released this month. VeVe Digital Collectibles app is the venture that Marvel has partnered Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited to launch, basically giving the Marvel brand a new lane in the lucrative digital and/or cryptocurrency markets. NFTs are one of the fastest-growing commodities on the digital market, giving collectors vouchers for rare digital collectible items like the original images that became famous memes, or high-value digital pieces of pop culture, music, and/or sports memorabilia. Now comic book superhero memorabilia will officially be part of that evolving market.
ComicBook

Marvel’s What If Reveals Marvel Zombies Avengers Poster

Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ has a brand new poster with the Marvel Zombies front and center. Now, fans have been anticipating the very idea of the strange storyline making its way to the MCU in some capacity for years now. It seems as though they’re finally going to get their wish in an upcoming episode of the DIsney+ show. On the poster, the undead walk among the living as a worse for wear Steve Rogers and a green Tony Stark are looking pretty menacing in the middle of a city streak. The viewer must note that Captain America’s costume reflects where he was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a little more flourish. Tony Stark has on the Infinity War nanotech armor, which is even more interesting because that would mean this timeline has some wild divergences from the “main” MCU timeline. If that even exists anymore after the events of Loki. No matter what goes down, What If promises to be one heck of a ride.

Comments / 0

Community Policy