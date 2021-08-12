Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Dormammu and Doctor Voodoo's Abilities
Dormammu is officially the most powerful character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, although its more likely that Doctor Voodoo will see a lot more time on the battlefield. Over the last week, Atomic Mass Games released the character cards for Dormammu and Doctor Voodoo, two upcoming characters that will be released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Dormammu notably will be the single-most powerful character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, with a Threat level of 8. Dormammu is two Threat higher than Thanos, although Thanos can up his threat by equipping multiple Infinity Gems.comicbook.com
