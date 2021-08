Businesses on both sides of the St. Croix River are reflecting the national trend of employee shortages. In April 2021, nationwide job openings rose to 9.3 million, the highest number since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking those numbers twenty years ago. There is broad speculation about what’s causing the shortage in workers. Many point to the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment assistance spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits continue to be available; although as of August 3 over half of U.S. states have decided to end the assistance early. Neither Minnesota nor Wisconsin are among those states — both will continue to provide the extra money until the current expiration date of September 6.