Woman on life-support after shooting in Downtown Memphis, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip to Downtown Memphis almost turned deadly for two young women.

The two were trying to park near Beale Street, when police say someone fired at least 10 shots into their car.

Thankfully, 19-year-old Carolyn Baldwin left the scene unscathed. But a bullet hit her cousin, 20-year-old Cassandra Brown, in the back of the head. Her family says she’s on life-support.

“It was a disaster, it was scary. I was scared,” Baldwin said. “And the girl who got shot was my cousin.”

What was supposed to be a back-to-class celebration on Beale Street for Baldwin and Brown quickly turned chaotic.

“The first shot busted out the window, so I ducked, and I was telling her to duck and it was just like more than 10 shots going into our car,” Baldwin said.

Balwin said they were trying to park on Pontotoc Avenue near B.B. King Blvd. when someone shot into their car.

She said her cousin, who was driving, was struck in the back of the head. Seconds later, they crashed into a nearby ditch.

“I looked up and I just saw blood coming out of her head and when I saw that, we were wrecking,” she said.

Memphis police rushed to the scene and helped the two get out of the car.

Baldwin wasn’t injured, but crews rushed her cousin to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, Baldwin said she’s still unresponsive and on life support.

“I have seen videos of her moving her hand and bawling her fist up,” she said. “It’s not even that. I know she’s going to be Ok. It’s replaying in my head, and I had to see my own cousin get shot in the head for no reason at all.”

Baldwin didn’t see who the shooter was. She says she’s lucky she’s alive.

And now she’s holding on to hope her cousin Cassandra recovers.

“She’s going to recover,” Baldwin said. “And when she recovers, I can’t say all that. But we’re going to do what we were supposed to do on Beale Street but in the house. We’re going to be more safe, and we’re going to be in the house.”

Police haven’t released any information on a motive or a suspect.

If you have any information or know who is responsible, call Memphis police.

