Carissa Moore reflects on winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics and returning to the WSL tour

American surfer Carrisa Moore is the first-ever gold medal winner in Olympic surfing, but she is not done for the year. Now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are over most of the athletes are returning home to show off their medals to their families and to their hometowns. That is not the case for surfing gold medalist Carissa Moore, at least not yet. The World Surf League tour is still in full swing and despite winning gold in Japan, Moore still has some work cut out for herself in the water. Moore is currently in the lead with points but that can easily change if she doesn’t keep up her skills on the waves.