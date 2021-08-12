Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 200 PM MST. * At 116 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Hualapai Hilltop, or 53 miles west of Desert View at Grand Canyon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hualapai Hilltop and Havasupai Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH