Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Close to history: Miguel Cabrera hits career home run No. 499

WXYZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Cabrera is knocking on history's door. The Tigers slugger hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning on Wednesday. The solo shot gets the future Hall of Fame one homer closer to 500. Watch the blast in the video below:

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The Future Hall Of Fame#Bradgalli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

The biggest steal in Detroit Tigers history almost never happened

Everyone remembers in December 2007 when the Detroit Tigers pulled off the biggest theft in team history and acquired Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins for Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin, Mike Rabelo, Burke Badenhop, Eulogia De La Cruz, and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins were afraid of losing and unwilling to pay Willis and Cabrera going into their arbitration years, so they dumped them to the Tigers for some top prospects. As we know Cabrera is one of, if not the best, hitters in the game right now and Willis failed to get back is Cy Young caliber stuff. Even with Willis not returning to form this was a one-sided trade from the start.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers hitters of all time

The Detroit Tigers have been around for a very long time which means they have a very long list of great hitters. Today we will be taking a look at the top 10 greatest Tigers hitters of all time. No. 1 on this list should not come as a surprise, but there is sure to be some disagreement when it comes to the other nine who made this list. Who do you think are the greatest hitters ever to wear the Old English ‘D’? Are we in lockstep?
MLBchatsports.com

Miguel Cabrera’s 499th home run breaks Matt Harvey’s dam in Orioles’ 5-2 loss to Tigers, their seventh straight defeat

Matt Harvey and Miguel Cabrera once collided at the center of baseball stardom. The former was a young fireballer for the New York Mets when he started the 2013 All-Star Game, while Cabrera was the American League’s No. 3 hitter amid a campaign that earned him a second straight AL Most Valuable Player award. Harvey struck out Cabrera on five pitches.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland's Triston McKenzie stymies Tigers; Miguel Cabrera still at 499 home runs

DETROIT — Manager AJ Hinch was asked the other day if he believed in the notion that one team can simply have another team’s number. “No,” was his answer. It may have been the first one-word answer he’s ever given, but the look on his face made it clear no further explanation was coming, nor needed.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499; Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight

BALTIMORE -- Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2 on Wednesday. Cabrera's solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also...
MLBFox47News

Miguel Cabrera 2 home runs from 500, Tyler Alexander to start as Tigers face Indians

Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers become a little more competitive in the AL Central.

Comments / 0

Community Policy