Austin Hill's debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's (IMS) road course came to a premature close on Saturday afternoon after a mechanical issue relegated him to a 29th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Supra was primed for a strong run in his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season after coming off his first-career road course victory at Watkins Glen International last weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hill had made significant progress up the leaderboard when the mechanical woes appeared on lap 28.