Jason Myers reaches goal with sweep of limited sportsman division twinbill; joins his father as a winner at South Boston Speedway
When Jason Myers started his racing career in the Limited Sportsman Division ranks four years ago he had one primary goal – win a race. The Hurt, Virginia resident accomplished that goal, and more, at South Boston Speedway on August 7 when he won the pair of 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races and became the first Limited Sportsman Division driver to score a sweep of a twinbill this season at “America’s Hometown Track.”speedwaydigest.com
