Jason Myers reaches goal with sweep of limited sportsman division twinbill; joins his father as a winner at South Boston Speedway

Saturday's racing at Bowman Gray Stadium was all about the Myers family – and history being made with two women drivers. Jason Myers fended off brother Burt Myers to win the FOX8 WGHP 100-lap race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series. And not to be outdone, Taylor Robbins started the night with a win the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. She wasn't the only female driver to have won Saturday night. Amber Lynn won the second 20-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series.