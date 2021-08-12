Cancel
Law

O'Melveny Defends Charles Schwab in Proposed Class Action Over Failed Online Trading Transactions

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys at O’Melveny & Myers on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Charles Schwab to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Green & Noblin and Federman & Sherwood, claims that Schwab’s online trading platform is defective, resulting in failed transactions. The case is 3:21-cv-06189, Chou v. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

