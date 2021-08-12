Cancel
Motorsports

Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative to Award 5 Custom Bell Helmets to Stafford Drivers

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago

Prior to the start of the 2020 racing season, Quinn Christopher, wife of the late Stafford Speedway legend Ted Christopher, established the Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative. Last season over 100 Stafford drivers received either a nomex undershirt, helmet skirt, or head sock through the TC Safety initiative. Each of those drivers was also entered into a drawing to win a free Leaf firesuit, which was won by Meghan Fuller.

Speedway Digest

Motorsports
Sports
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Larson Apologizes for Christopher Bell Spin at The Glen

The complexion of the Go Bowling at The Glen shifted just past halfway when Christopher Bell spun due to contact from Kyle Larson behind him. The incident took place on Lap 55 of the 90 lap NASCAR Cup Series race. Martin Truex Jr. was leading but unable to pull away from both Bell and Larson -- with the three contenders running nose-to-tail for much of the first half.
CBS Sports

Christopher Bell fires back at Kyle Larson's comments over Watkins Glen incident

Earlier this week, the flames of a feud were fanned when Kyle Larson claimed during a radio appearance that Christopher Bell had been ignoring his attempts to reach out and talk after the two were involved in an on-track incident last weekend at Watkins Glen. Saturday in Indianapolis, Bell was given his opportunity to respond and made it clear where he stands on the issue of both their run-in and what happened afterward.
Speedway Digest

Keith Rocco Wins August 13 North American Motor Car Senator's Cup at Stafford Speedway; Wray, Chapman, Jencik, & Meyer Also Score Wins

Stafford Speedway hosted the North American Motor Car Senator’s Cup 50-lap SK Modified® event with Stafford’s Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions also in feature action on Friday, August 13. Keith Rocco outdueled Todd Owen in the closing two laps to come away with his second feature win of the 2021 season in a thrilling fight to win the 50-lap North American Motor Car Senator’s Cup feature event. Other feature winners on the night included Michael Wray getting his first Late Model win of the season, Tyler Chapman scored his second SK Light win of the season, Devon Jencik also scored his second Limited Late Model win of the season, and Chris Meyer notched his third Street Stock feature win of the season.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Christopher Bell Sets Kyle Larson Narrative Straight

Christopher Bell didn’t believe the incident with Kyle Larson at Watkins Glen warranted the extra media attention or a back-and-forth between the two drivers, privately or in public, but the narrative has spiraled in the days since. Larson initially apologized for the move he made on Bell early in the...
Speedway Digest

Berry, Tire Pros Back for More in 2022

Good things tend to come in waves, and Josh Berry is currently riding a big one. The 30-year-old Tennessee driver, who was yesterday named the full-time driver of JR Motorsports' No. 8 Chevrolet for 2022, will have backing from sponsor Tire Pros in nine 2022 races. "Tire Pros has been...
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado. - Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix. - Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team...
Speedway Digest

Derek Griffith - No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Tundra Camping World Trucks WWTR Preview

Derek Griffith will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of No. 51 Tundra Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The 24-year-old driver’s Toyota will carry co-primary sponsorship from JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound and Griffith’s NASCAR Home Track, Hudson International Speedway. Friday’s 200-lap race will be the first race of three races in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. They enter the playoffs seventh on the playoff grid, four points ahead of the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8. Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has won a series-record seven owner’s championships, including three by the No. 51 team (2013, 2014 and 2019).
Speedway Digest

Indian Motorcycle Racing Wins at New York Short Track

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, continues its success within the 2021 American Flat Track (AFT) SuperTwins season, as Indian Motorcycle Racing privateer Sammy Halbert and Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees each captured wins at the New York Short Track doubleheader. Piloting the FTR750, Halbert secured his first win of the 2021 season, while Mees returned to the top of the box for his third win of the season.
Speedway Digest

More Than $13,000 Added to Saturdays Usac/Cra Sprint Car Race Purse at Perris Auto Speedway

When the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars return to Perris Auto Speedway for the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” this Saturday, August 14th, they will have 13,000 extra reasons to be there. Those 13,000 reasons are actually dollars as $13,000.00 has been added to the normal purse. Included will be $2,100.00 for the fast qualifier, a $4,000.00 trophy dash and more than $6,000.00 in main event lap money. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Teach Mach 1 Owners How To Maximize Their Cars

It doesn't matter what type of enthusiast vehicle you buy; Ford wants to make sure its customers know how to use them properly. Bronco owners receive a free trip to one of Ford's Off-Roadeo locations to learn how to use their vehicle's impressive off-road capabilities and many Mustang and ST models come with a trip to the Ford Performance Racing School. This perk will now be offered to all 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 customers.

