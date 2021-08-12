Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative to Award 5 Custom Bell Helmets to Stafford Drivers

Derek Griffith will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of No. 51 Tundra Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The 24-year-old driver’s Toyota will carry co-primary sponsorship from JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound and Griffith’s NASCAR Home Track, Hudson International Speedway. Friday’s 200-lap race will be the first race of three races in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. They enter the playoffs seventh on the playoff grid, four points ahead of the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8. Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has won a series-record seven owner’s championships, including three by the No. 51 team (2013, 2014 and 2019).