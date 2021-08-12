Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative to Award 5 Custom Bell Helmets to Stafford Drivers
Prior to the start of the 2020 racing season, Quinn Christopher, wife of the late Stafford Speedway legend Ted Christopher, established the Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative. Last season over 100 Stafford drivers received either a nomex undershirt, helmet skirt, or head sock through the TC Safety initiative. Each of those drivers was also entered into a drawing to win a free Leaf firesuit, which was won by Meghan Fuller.speedwaydigest.com
