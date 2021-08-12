Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Leoti, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 818 PM CDT, a snapped power pole was reported at mile marker 106 on Highway 25. Low visibility also reported due to blowing dust and rain. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Wichita County, including the following locations Lydia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH