Buffalo, NY

Things Everyone Like To Enjoy In A Night Club

By DJ Hassan
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 6 days ago
Now that bars and clubs are open and people are back to getting out and enjoying their selves again, bar and club owners are now starting to do more shows and events. Rick Ross was just in town and there have been a few other shows like Jim Jones in Buffalo as well as others. I often wonder when going out as a patron, not as a DJ, will the vibe of the club ever get back to the way most people remember the club scene being. I have a few different things that I look for when I'm hitting my favorite hang-out spot.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

