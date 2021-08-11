July Real Estate Statistics

Many sellers took advantage of the lack of for-sale inventory, upping their home prices and seeing those numbers go even higher with bidding wars. But now, the market has begun to shift and some sellers are realizing their big price tags might be pushing it, even in a highly competitive market. Realtor.com says while many homes continue to receive multiple offers, others are not and have cut their prices. About 45 out of the largest 300 metros in the country posted an increase in the number of price cuts. The top three cities with the highest share of price cuts are Des Moines, Midland, TX, and Toledo. Read more to see the full list.