Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

July Real Estate Statistics

outerbanksvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some great numbers in July’s statistical report, the OBX is still seeing a slump in certain areas in July which is normal for this time of year. But Residential Sales were up 65% compared to July 2020 which is a difference of 1,084 more units sold. Lots and Land sales were up an astounding 147% to 579 which is 345-unit difference from this time last year. This may also account for why 57 more building permits were issued so far this year compared to 2020.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Land Sales#Obx#Residential Units#Ocracoke#Median Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Public Healthrismedia.com

End of COVID Unemployment Benefits Could Impact Real Estate

COVID-related unemployment benefits are set to end on Sept. 7, leaving more than 7 million Americans at a crossroads. While word of an extension has not yet been made public, concerns surrounding the Delta COVID variant and the CDC’s latest eviction moratorium extension may signal a postponement soon. But what...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Comments on July Housing Starts

Earlier: Housing Starts decreased to 1.534 Million Annual Rate in July. Total housing starts in July were above expectations, however starts in May and June were revised up slightly. Single family starts increased in July, and were up 12% year-over-year. Starts declined at the beginning of the pandemic, and then...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Housing Starts decreased to 1.534 Million Annual Rate in July

From the Census Bureau: Permits, Starts and Completions. Privately‐owned housing starts in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,534,000. This is 7.0 percent below the revised June estimate of 1,650,000, but is 2.5 percent above the July 2020 rate of 1,497,000. Single‐family housing starts in July were at a rate of 1,111,000; this is 4.5 percent below the revised June figure of 1,163,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 412,000.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Housing starts tumble in July due to choked supply lines

Housing starts in the U.S. fell 7.0% in July compared to the prior month, an indication that construction supply lines are still choked and near record-high home prices are shutting out scores of buyers. The U.S. Commerce Department‘s Census Bureau said housing starts dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate...
Businesstnrealestatelistings.com

Real Estate: It’s Still a Lack of Supply, Not a Lack of Demand

One of the major questions real estate experts are asking today is whether prospective homebuyers still believe purchasing a home makes sense. Some claim rapidly rising home prices are impacting demand and, by extension, leading to the recent slowdown in sales activity. However, demand isn’t the real issue. Instead, it’s...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Future of the Exurbs: Will Prices in Outer Suburbs Stay High—or Fall?

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the real estate market inside out, as the big cities swiftly lost their megawatt appeal—with their home prices and rents plummeting accordingly—while the farthest-out, sleepiest suburbs suddenly became new hot spots for homebuyers. The exurbs, as these outer suburbs are called, experienced the highest price growth...
Real EstateInman.com

Mortgage lenders deal more purchase loans amid fewer refis

The latest numbers from Attom Data Solutions show that mortgage lenders issued more purchase loans in the second quarter of the year, but lost ground on the refinancing side. Mortgage lenders across the country upped their purchase loan activity in the second quarter of the year even as refinances dropped substantially.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters : 8.10.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Now that you’ve decided to take the plunge into homeownership, its time to explore what you can expect from the home buying process itself. In this week’s Real Estate Matters Shawn Cunningham continues her discussion with Realtor Stephanie Fields on how to get through the chaotic process with ease.
Williamson County, TNNashville Post

Williamson continues residential real estate winning streak

Williamson County is the Hallmark Channel of Middle Tennessee real estate: Its housing market data tells a story that is both positive and predictable. Over the last decade, Williamson County’s award-winning school system and burgeoning business ecosystem have consistently pushed up home prices. Supply shortages and a surge in demand courtesy of COVID-19 have exacerbated that push in the last 12 months.
Real EstateThe American Genius

Rental history will soon help folks qualify for a mortgage

Effective September 18, more renters may qualify for a mortgage under Fannie Mae’s updated underwriting process. The rules have changed to incorporate consumers’ rent payments to better serve the “credit invisible” of America who are historically under-served by traditional lending products. Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® will automatically identify recurring rent...
Watauga County, NCaveryjournal.com

Real estate inventory levels affecting sales and pricing

HIGH COUNTRY – Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales we are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally. Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows in April. However, when compared to inventory levels and recorded sales this time last year, we see a stark comparison, with the total number of homes sold down by 33 percent.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Report: Values are rising in Opportunity Zones, too

Opportunity zones are keeping pace with national home price trends and proved to be a solid investment in the second quarter. Median single-family home prices rose annually in 75% of opportunity zones in the second quarter. In about half of them, home prices increased by at least 15%, according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate research firm.
Real EstateShareCast

KKR to sell real estate portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2bn

US private equity firm KKR has agreed to sell a 14.5m square foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Canadian real estate investor Oxford Properties for around $2.2bn. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings located across 12 major industrial US markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore Washington corridor.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Legacy Real Estate Development, Domaine and The NHP Foundation Secure $23M for Construction of 17 Mississippi Avenue Apartments

Joint venture will create 41 new affordable apartments in DC’s Congress Hts. Neighborhood. Legacy Real Estate Development, Domaine and The NHP Foundation (“NHPF”), national not-for-profit providers of affordable housing, announced that they have received funding for the construction of 41 rental apartments at 17 Mississippi Avenue in the Congress Heights. area in DC’s Ward 8. Funding for the development was provided by District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), Citi Community Capital, and the DC Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

10 Metros Where Sellers are Dropping Home Prices

Many sellers took advantage of the lack of for-sale inventory, upping their home prices and seeing those numbers go even higher with bidding wars. But now, the market has begun to shift and some sellers are realizing their big price tags might be pushing it, even in a highly competitive market. Realtor.com says while many homes continue to receive multiple offers, others are not and have cut their prices. About 45 out of the largest 300 metros in the country posted an increase in the number of price cuts. The top three cities with the highest share of price cuts are Des Moines, Midland, TX, and Toledo. Read more to see the full list.
Michigan Statemoodyonthemarket.com

Exclusive Look at July Home Sales Numbers in SW Michigan

Each month MoodyOnTheMarket.com brings you an exclusive “first look” Housing Market Analysis from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. In July, the number of sales were down, however prices continued to climb as there were fewer homes on the market for buyers to choose from. Those factors combined to continue to set Year To Date records for sales volume and pricing for residential real estate in Michigan’s Great Southwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy