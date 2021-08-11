July Real Estate Statistics
Despite some great numbers in July’s statistical report, the OBX is still seeing a slump in certain areas in July which is normal for this time of year. But Residential Sales were up 65% compared to July 2020 which is a difference of 1,084 more units sold. Lots and Land sales were up an astounding 147% to 579 which is 345-unit difference from this time last year. This may also account for why 57 more building permits were issued so far this year compared to 2020.www.outerbanksvoice.com
