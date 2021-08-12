Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

One Heidelberg University alumnus scientist’s push for COVID vaccination

By BergWire
Posted by 
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiffin, Ohio — Heidelberg University alumnus Dr. Mark Peeples ’74 remembers when polio struck terror across America. It was the 1950s and virologists all around the country rushed to develop a vaccine. As soon as the two best polio vaccines were tested and available, all children in America were vaccinated, essentially eradicating the disease from the country and from nearly every place in the world. This same process holds true for smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and many bacterial diseases too.

go.tiffinohio.net

Comments / 0

TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

 https://go.tiffinohio.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heidelberg University#Covid#Tiffin University#Covid#Rsv#Eua#Americans#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Fauci Exposed: Historical Research Of COVID

By now, many have heard that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has funded controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, told a House...
Public Healthfox16.com

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Public HealthCNET

Fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The highly contagious delta variant is continuing to spread across the US, causing a spike in COVID-19 infections -- especially in areas with low vaccination rates. What's different about this variant? It's also breaking through to infect fully vaccinated people. Studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases continue happening?
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

CVS and Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups - not the general public.
Medical & BiotechFast Company

How a Moderna scientist and her team pivoted to make a COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m exhausted, but happy,” says Melissa Moore, who led Moderna’s platform team during the company’s successful effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, obtaining FDA emergency use authorization on December 18—less than a year after getting the genetic sequence for novel coronavirus. While most vaccines stimulate an immune response by “showing” the immune system a version of a viral protein, Moderna’s COVID vaccine—as well as that made by Pfizer-BioNTech, greenlit by the FDA just one week earlier—uses specially engineered messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver the genetic instructions for making these proteins, which are then “manufactured” in the cells of recipient. Moore is a noted RNA researcher who left a faculty position leading a research lab at the University of Massachusetts Medical School to join Moderna in 2016. The company was already shepherding several mRNA-based medicines through clinical trials when COVID hit, including immuno-oncology drugs; a regenerative therapy for heart disease; vaccines for Zika, influenza, and CMV; and personalized cancer vaccines. “We had all the pieces in place,” she says, to be able to pivot successfully to manufacturing a COVID vaccine. Like most senior scientists, “I haven’t used a pipette in 30 years,” Moore says. Rather, she sees her role in helping 140 junior colleagues home in on the questions that will yield useful information, design experiments to answer them, and interpret the results. “A lot of it, too, is looking at what’s already out there in the literature,” Moore says. “So much of creation in art is bringing together things that you didn’t think belong together. And that’s very similar to what we do in science.”
Public HealthOff the Charts

Food Allergies and COVID-19 Vaccine Facts

Life with food allergies (FAs), as with any chronic condition, adds layers of complexity to decisions. As nurses with experience caring for children with FA in our families or in our practices, we understand that choosing COVID vaccination can be a tough decision for some, but are heartened by the overall safety and effectiveness of the vaccines to date.
SciencePosted by
PBS NewsHour

Scientists debate potential benefits of intranasal COVID-19 vaccines

As the world amasses experience with COVID-19 vaccines, something we should have known from the start is coming into sharp focus. Vaccines that are injected into arm muscles aren’t likely to be able to protect our nasal passages from marauding SARS-CoV-2 viruses for very long, even if they are doing a terrific job protecting lungs from the virus. If we want vaccines that protect our upper respiratory tracts, we may need products that are administered in the nose — intranasal vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy