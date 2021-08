The Witcher's first season brought several short stories from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish to life, but there was one particular story that didn't end up making it in before season 1 came to a close. That would be the third story of The Last Wish A Grain of Truth, which is a fan favorite for several reasons, and the good news is that the story will be in the mix for The Witcher season 2. In fact, the story will act as the show's season 2 premiere, and will finally give fans their introduction to Nivellen, who will be brought to life by Kristofer Hivju. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previewed the Grain of Truth adaptation in a new teaser for season 2, and you can check it out in the video below.