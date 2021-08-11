Cancel
Kenyate Jackson Charged With Attempted Murder; Police Say He Choked Woman, 61, In Lincoln Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after police said he choked a 61-year-old woman on Clark Street in Lincoln Park.

Kenyate Jackson, 26, of West Rogers Park, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

Police said he choked the woman in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.

Jackson was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Further information was not available.

