Kenyate Jackson Charged With Attempted Murder; Police Say He Choked Woman, 61, In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released surveillance photos of the shooters who fatally shot Yvonne Ruzich, 70, in her car in Hegewisch Monday.
Surveillance video from around 4:30 a.m. shows Yvonne Ruzich parked – getting ready to go into work, at Baltimore Food, Deli and Liquor, and talking to one of her sons through the window of his car — when another vehicle pulls up. Two people get out of that car and imminently start shooting at Yvonne Ruzich.
Her son was able to drive off. Ruzich accelerated down the street, but crashed, and a witness said the men came back and shot her again. Ruzich died at a local hospital.
CPD
Photos, released by police Tuesday, show the suspects wearing face coverings. One suspect was wearing all black and the other was wearing white.
Both suspects pointed guns.
Ruzich was a mother of seven, had several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was loved by her partner, Phil McGivney.
A $2,000 reward has been put up for information leading to an arrest, and police also asking people in the neighborhood to check their surveillance videos for any video that may help in this case.
Comments / 3