USGA announces Oakmont as second 'anchor site'

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — The USGA has announced a long-term relationship with Oakmont Country Club that will bring several championship golf events to Western Pennsylvania over the next two decades. The news was announced Wednesday morning at the U.S. Amateur Championship, which is being co-hosted this week by Oakmont Country Club and the Longue Vue Club. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Pittsburgh Golf Now) Oakmont Country Club had previously been designated as the site for the 2025 U.S. Open, but the tournament will also be returning to the historic venue in 2034, 2042, and 2049. The U.S. Women’s Open will be played there in 2028 and 2038. The venue will also host the 2033 Walker Cup Match and the 2046 U.S. Women’s Amateur. This new relationship between Oakmont Country Club and the USGA will make Oakmont the second U.S. Open anchor site, meaning championship golf will return to the venue every five to six years. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Pittsburgh Golf Now) Prior to this week’s U.S. Amateur Championship, the venue hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 and 2007, and the U.S. Amateur in 2003. For more information, click here.