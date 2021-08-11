Soliloquy: Weeds do more than beautify

Even though it's the middle of winter, spring is right around the corner. This is the perfect time for you to start thinking about what you would like to plant in you barrel, pots or other containers, they are not just for flowers anymore. Have you ever considered planting shrubs? Shrubs are a great addition to any garden but can also look great when placed in containers, barrels or pots of your choice. By placing them around your patio you will create a whole new look. The possibilities are endless, just use your imagination! You can plant anything in a container, blueberry bushes, dwarf trees, flowering shrubs, and of course any kind of vegetable or herb you would like to grow. Listed are a variety of shrubs that will look amazing. **Andromeda- is one of my favorites, it has many different textures, looks a bit exotic, will look great in a container, is easy to grow, and prefers a more acidic soil. **Asters- a tropical plant that will do well in cooler climates when its planted in a container. Creates a number of different blooms colors and combination which will appear in summer to fall. **Azaleas- This is a larger shrub that will create a lot of blooms, will do well in partial shade and likes a soil that is moist and slightly acidic. **Brugmansia - also known as Angel Trumpets has large fragrant flowers, are woody shrubs that will bloom from spring to fall, comes in colors white, peach, pink, orange, or yellow. If you want to attract pollinators this is the plant for you. **Boxwood- are very versatile shrubs that do not require a lot of care, adapts well to its surroundings, grows quickly so it will need to be maintained, (a trim or two during when growing), does best in partial sun and well drained soil. **Fuchsia- we usually see this in a hanging basket, with its beautiful, delicate looking bell shaped flowers that is certainly eye catching. Colors can range from bright pink with purple to light pink with white with red in both flowers. Does best in well drained soil in partial sunlight, it will not do well in full sun. **Gaura- is another one to add to your containers if you want to attract pollinators, has lovely pink blooms, and will bloom for three seasons. Gaura is a low maintenance perennial that thrives best in full sun but will tolerate partial shade. **Hibiscus-grows great in containers, I usually have at least 3 on my deck. With its shallow root system, it does not need to be deep planted, prefers well-drained soil that is slightly acidic and at least 5-6 hours of direct sunlight a day. It comes in a variety of colors, white, pink, orange and yellow. **Hydrangea- is a great container plant that will do well in any type of soil. It prefers well drained soil and will do well in full or partial sun. The flowers can be blue, pink, white, red, green or purple. **Laurustinus- also known as Viburnum, is a busy evergreen shrub that grows best in a container, has white and pink blooms that have a wonderful mild scent that you will love. They do well in moist, well drained soil and full sun but can tolerate partial shade. **Pontenilla- another great shrub for containers, it does best in full sun and well drained soil and is easy to maintain. It is a very hardy little shrub that is disease and insect resistant and grows only 1 to 3 feet. The flowers can be red, orange, pink or white. **Rosemary- we know it best as a perennial herb, is a very aromatic shrub with blue flowers and foliage that is slightly silver in color. It will grow best in well-drained, slightly acidic soil in full sun. Check out our Facebook page for photos of all the above mentioned shrubs in containers.