Track by track: Nicholas Hamilton talks us through his debut EP, ‘Pretty Young’

“It was created to be listened to as a full body of work, and it was created to evoke an emotional response.”. Luke Hemmings has been on the run since he was 15 years old. As the lead vocalist of the global phenomenon 5 Seconds Of Summer, life for the now 25-year-old Australia native had never stopped moving forward. Until 2020, when the global pandemic forced him into stillness at his home in Los Angeles — the longest time he's been in one place since childhood.