The New York Red Bulls lost on Saturday, another one-goal loss in 2021 for Head Coach Gerhard Struber's side. "In the end, I think we have to find more control in this game, and we lose too much the control," Struber said. "We have not always the momentum in our hands. It switched in the first half and second half and it was very difficult today and we realize the team from Montréal are very good, especially on the ground, to play very quick with some very good key players. But I think we control many times the game, but in the second half, we lose the momentum too much. We find not always good distances together, and I think this was more the big reason that we cannot bring points home."