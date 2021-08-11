Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros complete two-game sweep of Rockies

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs, Michael Brantley also had three hits and scored twice, and the host Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Carlos Correa added two hits and Framber Valdez (8-3) struck out eight over six innings for the Astros. Houston...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Royals come on top in nail-biter game, beat Astros 7-6

On Monday night, there were hits and runs back and forth at Kauffman Stadium to begin a four-game series. The Astros were ahead by a run in the sixth inning, but their bullpen was ambushed by the Royals, who won 7-6in a hard game to watch for Astros fans. Houston...
MLBTexarkana Gazette

MLB CAPSULES |Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Monday night. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez produced back-to-back two-out singles off Astros...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Host Astros in Highly Anticipated Two-Game Series

Tuesday night will mark the beginning of one of the more anticipated series for the Dodgers and their fans. For the first time since the Astros sign-stealing scandal became public, the Dodgers will host Houston with a full-capacity crowd on hand. The brief two-game series will also see Max Scherzer...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Colorado Rockies at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

‘Disappointing’ Astros look for better fortune vs. Rockies

The Houston Astros held a season-high six-game lead in the American League West on July 28, with their series-clinching win in Seattle that day marking their seventh victory in nine games. Following their 7-5 home loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, the Astros’ division lead over the Oakland Athletics...
MLBDaily Journal

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (51-61) and Houston Astros (66-46) open an abbreviated two-game set Tuesday with an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Minute Maid Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Astrosodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jon Gray is the projected starting pitcher for the Rockies....
MLBESPN

Astros snap Rockies' 4-game win streak with 5-0 victory

HOUSTON -- — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and the Houston Astros beat Colorado 5-0 Tuesday night, snapping the Rockies’ four-game winning streak. Houston got to Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8) in the fourth, scoring three runs. Chas McCormick...
MLBwtaw.com

Astros pitch shutout over Rockies

Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout and the Houston Astros blanked the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, 5-0. Taylor Jones collected two hits and two RBI for the ‘Stros, while Chas McCormick added two hits and a ribbie. Houston will wrap up its interleague series with Colorado...
MLBDurango Herald

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against San Diego

San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12...
MLBchatsports.com

The Rockies dropped both games to an Astros team that probably wasn’t cheating

Back in April–approximately ten years ago in pandemic time–the Rockies beat the Astros on back-to-back days at Coors Field, knocking in six runs each game for a pair of solid victories. Fast forward four months and Houston’s gents flipped the script on the Rockies to even the season series with two convincing victories.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa slamming his was out of his slump

While hitting the injured list due to health and safety protocol the weekend before the All-Star break, Carlos Correa could never find a groove after. His fielding remained top notch, as he still stands in the 97th percentile in outs above average. For the Houston Astros, they are finding success...
MLBnumberfire.com

Garrett Hampson starting on Sunday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hampson is getting the nod in center field while batting sixth in the order against Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Hampson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Royals eke out win over Astros

Salvador Perez's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the host Kansas City Royals past the Houston Astros 7-6 in the opener of a four-game series. Scott Barlow (5-3) earned the win despite giving up a run in 1 2/3 innings. Yimi Garcia (3-8) took the loss. Whit Merrifield...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Fall Flat in KC, Lose 3-1

Framber Valdez was the hard-luck loser tonight, going 6.2 innings, allowing only three runs. Although he gave up nine hits, two were of the cheap infield variety, but one of those was the winning run. On the offensive side, the Astros managed only four hits, scoring their only run on...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Rockies' German Marquez beats Padres with arm and bat

C.J. Cron homered and had two hits, German Marquez had two hits and pitched strongly into the seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-3 in Denver on Tuesday night. Charlie Blackmon also homered while Brendan Rodgers and Elias Diaz added two hits apiece for Colorado.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daniel Lynch fires 7 effective innings as Royals top Astros

Kansas City rookie Daniel Lynch pitched seven strong innings as the Royals defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night. The Royals, who have won the first two games of the four-game series, earned their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season. Lynch (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy