A New Year’s resolution and passion for health care led Ohio State student to create podcast

When he was younger, Sam Feudo collected autographs. But musicians, actors and prominent figures in pop culture were notably absent from his collection. Elementary-aged Feudo, now a third-year in public policy analysis on a pre-med track, stowed away signatures from every doctor’s appointment he attended. Eventually, he became more drawn to the administrative side of health care, and ever since, he has been reaching out to figures in the field to learn more about his childhood-interest-turned-career-path.