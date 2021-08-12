Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slidell, LA

Slidell officer arrested for what Police Chief calls ‘disgusting, sickening and reprehensible’ behavior with juvenile

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department wasted little time following up on a criminal complaint concerning one if its officers on Tuesday. Following an investigation lead by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Officer Donald Nunez was placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with obscenity, voyeurism, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12.

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Disgusting#Internal Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy