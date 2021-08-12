Slidell officer arrested for what Police Chief calls ‘disgusting, sickening and reprehensible’ behavior with juvenile
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department wasted little time following up on a criminal complaint concerning one if its officers on Tuesday. Following an investigation lead by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Officer Donald Nunez was placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with obscenity, voyeurism, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12.www.klfy.com
