Missing 7-year-old boy found after frantic search in Brooklyn
A 7-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found after a frantic search. Authorities had said the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie. According to police, the missing child was 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro. They were asking for volunteers to help with the search. ALSO READ | 19-month-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn
A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.The details surrounding the child being found were not yet known. This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
