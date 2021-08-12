Missing 7-year-old boy found after frantic search in Brooklyn

A 7-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found after a frantic search.

Authorities had said the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.

According to police, the missing child was 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro.

They were asking for volunteers to help with the search.

The details surrounding the child being found were not yet known.

