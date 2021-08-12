Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Missing 7-year-old boy found after frantic search in Brooklyn

ABCNY
A 7-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found after a frantic search.

Authorities had said the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.

According to police, the missing child was 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro.

They were asking for volunteers to help with the search.

ALSO READ | 19-month-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.

The details surrounding the child being found were not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

