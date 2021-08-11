Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Veteran-owned Red Sash Brewing is now offering quality brews in Kansas City's East Crossroads

By Jordan Baranowski
feastmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewer's Alley in the Kansas City's East Crossroads just gained a new resident. Red Sash Brewing recently opened their doors in the former home of Border Brewing Co. (currently expanding to a larger location), serving up cold glasses of beer to help beat the summer heat in Kansas City. Patrick Mitchell is the man behind the curtain at the new brewery; Mitchell served in the United States Army for eight years and began homebrewing through a veteran nonprofit called After Action Network. He fell in love with the brewing process, and it wasn't long before he realized he wanted to open a brewery of his own. He knew he had to jump on the opportunity when it presented itself.

www.feastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Veteran#Crossroads#Food Drink#Red Sash Brewing#Brewer S Alley#Border Brewing Co#The United States Army#After Action Network#Crafted Kc Services#California Common
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
Posted by
Reuters

Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England with...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded to Spears’ home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy