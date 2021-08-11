Veteran-owned Red Sash Brewing is now offering quality brews in Kansas City's East Crossroads

Brewer's Alley in the Kansas City's East Crossroads just gained a new resident. Red Sash Brewing recently opened their doors in the former home of Border Brewing Co. (currently expanding to a larger location), serving up cold glasses of beer to help beat the summer heat in Kansas City. Patrick Mitchell is the man behind the curtain at the new brewery; Mitchell served in the United States Army for eight years and began homebrewing through a veteran nonprofit called After Action Network. He fell in love with the brewing process, and it wasn't long before he realized he wanted to open a brewery of his own. He knew he had to jump on the opportunity when it presented itself.