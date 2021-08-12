Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Inspired Home & Health Expo Returns!

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
Meet local experts on August 21 and 22 in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The Inspired Home & Health Expo is back on Aug. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center and Fairgrounds in Paso Robles. Admission and parking are free.

The Expo offers attendees a way to connect with a diverse group of experts to add value to their home and health to achieve the Central Coast lifestyle of their dreams. This year’s event features home and garden exhibits, daily cooking demonstrations, shopping, as well as a pop-up living room and dining room with luxurious ideas for your home interior.

While there, attendees can enter to win a “Passport to Paso” that includes gift cards to Home Depot and a local Paso Robles restaurant!

Stop by for a few hours and discover the best in home improvement and health advice. The Home & Health Expo exhibitors include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, painting contractors, landscape designers, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, synthetic turf, HVAC, garage doors, windows, furniture, mattresses, health products, doctor offices, local non-profits, mental health services, chiropractors, and much more all from around San Luis Obispo County.

Admission and parking are free. For more information and the Inspired Expos policies on COVID-19, please visit InspiredExpos.com or call (805)772-4600.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair.

