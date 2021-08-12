Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mecklenburg FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 938 PM EDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the Greater Charlotte area this evening. While the heavy rain has ended across the Greater Charlotte area, some creeks are still rising. Creeks in Charlotte should be cresting soon, but creeks on the southern end of Mecklenburg county will still be rising over the next hour or two. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, East Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Freedom Park, Southpark Mall, The Plaza, The Arboretum, Hidden Valley, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Reedy Creek Park, Paw Creek and Carowinds. This includes the following streams and drainages Little Sugar Creek, Doby Creek, McAlpine Creek, Irwin Creek, Briar Creek, and the various branches and streams that feed into these creeks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

