Flood Advisory issued for Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Morris; Somerset; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MORRIS, NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET, NORTHEASTERN HUNTERDON, AND CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat for the entire advisory area. However...a small portion of the area is now under a flash flood warning. It will take time for water to recede in the warning area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.