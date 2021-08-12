Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Morris; Somerset; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MORRIS, NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET, NORTHEASTERN HUNTERDON, AND CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat for the entire advisory area. However...a small portion of the area is now under a flash flood warning. It will take time for water to recede in the warning area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy