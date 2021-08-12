Global Eight Rowing Boat Market 2020 Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2025

The global asthma treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of respiratory diseases such of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, lung cancer, asthma, and pleural effusion will spur demand for asthma treatment during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Asthma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick-Relief Medications), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Inhaled), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019. The increasing risk of death in asthma patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will aid the market. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic, individuals suffering from moderate to severe asthma, were at a greater risk of falling ill with acute respiratory disease.