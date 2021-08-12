Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

CMPD looking for car in deadly hit-and-run

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZo0s_0bP6ry1z00

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The car is a 2015 to 2021 Dodge Charger that is believed to be gray, silver or red in color with front-end damage.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened on July 31. The victim has since been identified as Barry Cunningham. Cunningham's family spoke at a CMPD news conference Wednesday morning, asking the public to consider the impact the crash has had on his loved ones.

"You won't believe how deeply affected we are, this is our family -- not a bad guy, not somebody that deserved to just get trampled over and nobody be accountable, Barry was one of the  -- the loveliest person in our family," a family member said.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact CMPD or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.


Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Cmpd#Wake Up Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy