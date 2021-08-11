Darby – Verna Marie Molenda went home to Our Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 76 years young. She was born on May 21, 1945 and the first few years of her life have two versions that brought her to be a young mother at 16. She married young which added a beloved son to our lives as well as two more babies to raise. She raised these 4 small children in very rustic homes most without running water, indoor plumbing or electricity. Two of these loving homes were near Bellevue, Colorado and Stillwell, Oklahoma. In 1968 she left that world behind and moved to Montana to begin anew. She met and fell in love with William “Bill” Molenda and they were married in Hamilton on March 26, 1970 after just 3 months of dating. Last summer they were able to celebrate their 50th with close family and many friends.